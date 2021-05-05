8,113 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $316.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.38. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 277.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

