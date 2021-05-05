8,270 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,568 shares of company stock valued at $15,843,222. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.