$88.02 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce $88.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.30 million and the lowest is $87.80 million. American Public Education reported sales of $74.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $411.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $513.83 million, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $672.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on APEI. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Public Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Public Education by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Public Education by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $570.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

