88mph (MPH) Market Capitalization Hits $38.27 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. 88mph has a total market cap of $38.27 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $105.96 or 0.00193887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00089472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00855951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.05 or 0.09772685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044906 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

