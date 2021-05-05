8PAY (8PAY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.42 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $231,546.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00266467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.60 or 0.01147957 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00032829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.60 or 0.00728357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,947.42 or 0.99562761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

