A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $85.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. A. O. Smith traded as high as $70.29 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 23777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Insiders have sold 105,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,130,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

