Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in April

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 160,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $182,000.

NYSE:AOD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 7,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,967. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

