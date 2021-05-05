ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 909,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after buying an additional 131,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,290,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. 459,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,570. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,672.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
