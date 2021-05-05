ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 909,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after buying an additional 131,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,290,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. 459,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,570. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,672.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.