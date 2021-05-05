Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $559.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $559.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $556.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.70 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $750.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

ACHC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 311,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

