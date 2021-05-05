Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

