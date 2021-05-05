Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.15. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

