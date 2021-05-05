Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLRN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

