ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.