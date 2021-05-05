Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,686. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

