Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $191.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

