Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.86.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.