Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AE stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

