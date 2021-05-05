Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 822,243 shares of company stock worth $36,250,033. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

