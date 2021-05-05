Add.xyz (ADD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,589.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $2.25 million and $175,589.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00088749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.82 or 0.00843938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.10 or 0.09731781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00044751 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

