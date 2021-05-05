Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 382,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.61 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $248,047.92. Insiders sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,430 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

