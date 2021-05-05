Aditus (ADI) Reaches Market Cap of $239,293.21

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market cap of $239,293.21 and $128,752.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.00846328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.49 or 0.09491645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

