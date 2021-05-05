Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.75 and its 200 day moving average is $479.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

