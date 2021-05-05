adToken Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. adToken has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $425.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adToken has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.94 or 0.00825524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00101485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.60 or 0.09288945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00044693 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

ADT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

