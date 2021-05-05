ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.96

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADVOF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $647.48 million, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

