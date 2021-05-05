Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $202.75

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.75 and last traded at $202.21, with a volume of 2718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.16.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average is $166.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

