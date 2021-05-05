Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.40 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.400 EPS.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $9.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.68. 904,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,703. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

