Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $353.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

