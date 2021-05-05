AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $65,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

