AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 229.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $177.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

