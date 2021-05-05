AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $265,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

