AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,155 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

