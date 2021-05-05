AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,250 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.16. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of -360.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.