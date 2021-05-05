AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,182 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

