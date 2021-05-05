AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AECOM by 100.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $283,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $272,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

