AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $147.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $145.83 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $406.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.72 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $562.90 million to $591.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $339,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,625 shares of company stock worth $25,312,983 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

