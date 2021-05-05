Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 20.7% in April

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

