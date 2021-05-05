Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.14. 271,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

