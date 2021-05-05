Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.50. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,327. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

