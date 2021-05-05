Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $129,703,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $52.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

