Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.94. 9,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.