Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of AMG opened at $163.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.64. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $165.86.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

