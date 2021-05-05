Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

AFL opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. Aflac has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

