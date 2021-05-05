Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Aflac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

AFL opened at $54.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

