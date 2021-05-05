Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 608,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.3 days.

Shares of AFTPF stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. Afterpay has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFTPF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Afterpay in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

