Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Agenus has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $605.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

