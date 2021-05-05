AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 720,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,305,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

