Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Set at $74.00 by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) received a $74.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $66.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.