Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.00

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 719260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.42%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

