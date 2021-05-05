Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

