Air Canada (AC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of C($2.58) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million.

TSE:AC opened at C$24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.30. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$31.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,622.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

AC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.10.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

